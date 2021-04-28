New Massachusetts bill would let police stop drivers over seatbelts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Right now in Massachusetts, you can’t get pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt but Governor Baker wants to change that.

Baker announced a package of road safety legislation Monday that would allow police to stop drivers for not wearing a seatbelt. Municipalities could also use red light cameras, along with other measures. Currently, police officers can’t pull over drivers for not wearing a seatbelt and they can only fine people for violations if they were pulled over for something else.

Festus Abiola of Springfield said people should wear a seatbelt but doesn’t think it should be a law, “It’s common sense. People should know to wear your seatbelt. It’s not something that should be enforced, it’s just common sense.”

Massachusetts saw 334 roadway deaths over the past year. Most were single car accidents, and the primary cause in many cases was speed.