New Hampshire investigates taxation of remote workers

by: Holly Ramer

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is investigating whether other states are improperly taxing its residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The review by the state Department of Justice was sparked by a recent emergency regulation enacted in neighboring Massachusetts.

According to the July 21 rule, residents of New Hampshire and other states who were working in Massachusetts before the pandemic are subject to Massachusetts’ income tax while they work from home.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire will take immediate action to stop attempts to impose improper income taxes on its residents.

