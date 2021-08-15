New England virus transmission up, renewing calls for masks

BOSTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that all the counties in the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts are the sites of high or substantial transmission of COVID.

The rise of transmission in the two states mirrors a nationwide and regional trend. Some health authorities are recommending that vaccinated people go back to wearing masks indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.

That includes almost all of New England. The CDC reported that every county in the six-state region was the site of high or substantial transmission on Sunday except Orange County, Vermont, and Kennebec County, Maine. In Massachusetts, Berkshire, Suffolk, Nantucket, Dukes, Plymouth, Bristol, Essex, and Hampden Counties were sites of high transmission, and the other six counties in the state were substantial.

The six states continue to pace the nation in COVID-19 vaccine use. About 74% of Massachusetts has had a first dose of vaccine. Only Vermont is higher at 75%. All six states are above 65%. The nationwide number is a little less than 60%.

The region and Hawaii continue to have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country.

In Vermont, almost 50,000 who get their health insurance through Vermont Health Connect could get help with their premiums through the federal coronavirus relief package. About $25 million from the American Rescue Plan will be used to help bring down the premiums.

The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the country.