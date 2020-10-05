New community solar projects available to residents of the Berkshires

In this May 8, 2009 file photo, Len Bicknell walks from his house to his garage where his solar energy panels are mounted on the roof in Marshfield, Mass. The increasing popularity of home solar panels is prompting environmental groups in Massachusetts to press state lawmakers to lift what they say are the state’s arbitrary […]

THE BERKSHIRES, Mass. (NEWS10) — Clean energy company Arcadia has announced new community solar projects in western Massachusetts. The projects are open to residents of Berkshire, Barnstable, and Middlesex counties.

In Massachusetts, customers can be credited for solar electricity generated on-site or off-site. Arcadia’s community solar project lets solar energy harvested in one place power another.

About 92% of Americans can’t install their own solar panels, so renters and homeowners who are Arcadia members get the benefits without a solar-powered rooftop. These projects tap into solar to invest locally, grant access to low-income families, and help households save money.

Members subscribe to receive current generated by a solar farm in the community. In the Berkshires, the projects are located at:

1548 West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield

641 River Road in Clarksburg

560 S Main Street in Sheffield

334 Hokum Rock Road in East Dennis

180 New Boston Street in Woburn

Arcadia Power says their services have no barriers for entry, without credit checks, long contract agreements, or cancellation fees. “The goal of community solar has always been to make it possible for anyone to access solar savings while supporting investment in their local community, but the sign-up process for residents has been anything but easy,” said Kiran Bhatraju, CEO of Arcadia.

To sign up, visit Arcadia online.

