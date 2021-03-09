Nearly 200 UMass students to be suspended over weekend party

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — A group of nearly 200 UMass Amherst students gathered over the weekend for a party, violating the university’s policy and state mandates in place. All students who either hosted or attended the party will be issued an interim suspension, according to Brandi Hephner LaBanc, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life.

Students who live on campus will also be temporarily removed from on-campus housing as they “pose an immediate health risk to other residents.”

“This selfish and disrespectful attitude contributes to the spread of the virus and puts all of us at risk,” LaBanc said.

Amherst Police were called Saturday afternoon to disperse the crowd. Most of the people were allegedly not wearing masks and citations were issued to the hosts.

Read the university’s full statement below: