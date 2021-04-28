Missing Berkshire County teen may be in Pittsfield or heading to Arkansas

Zachariah Bliss, Jr. (Dalton Police Department)

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The Dalton Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

According to the Dalton Police Department, Zachariah Bliss, Jr. from Dalton is believed to be in the Pittsfield area and may be heading to Arkansas. Zachariah is described as 5’10” weighing approximately 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Coca-Cola hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

MAP: Pittsfield to Arkansas

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Dalton Police at (413) 684-0300.

