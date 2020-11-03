Millions expected to vote in Massachusetts on Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Millions in Massachusetts have already voted in this election and a few million more are expected to vote on Election Day.

In West Springfield, five out of the eight precincts will be voting at the high school Tuesday. The state is predicting a record number of voters in this election.

More than 4.8 million people are registered to vote in the state right now, and more than two million of them have already cast their ballot during early voting. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin believes the total number of voters could reach 3.6 million by the end of Election Day.

Only three elections in state history have drawn more than three million voters: 2008, 2012, and 2016. The most votes ever cast in a Massachusetts general election was 3.37 million in 2016. That was a 74.51% turnout of registered voters which was the best turnout of the 21st century.

Polls in Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

