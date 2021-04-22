MGM Springfield celebrate top sustainability rating, Governor Baker and city officials attend event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield hosted a ceremony recognizing its designation as one of the first resorts in the gaming industry to achieve the highest rating for a new construction project.

The designation comes from the United States Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and is called The LEED New Construction Platinum certification.

The following people joined at 11:00 a.m. to highlight the ongoing work with state, local and community leaders to promote responsible environmental stewardship and sustainability:

Governor Charlie Baker

Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno

United States Green Building Council CEO & President, Mahesh Ramanujam

Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner, Kathy Judd-Stein

MGM Springfield President, Chris Kelley

Additional state and community leaders

MGM Springfield receives industry’s first LEED Platinum certification

According to a news release on MGM’s website here are some of the design and development elements that helped MGM Springfield receive the LEED certification: