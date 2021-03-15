Massachusetts woman dies after skiing accident at Berkshire East Mountain Resort

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) — A woman from Conway died after a skiing accident at Berkshire East Mountain Resort Tuesday afternoon.

According to Northwestern DA Spokesperson Mary Carey, a 70-year-old woman from Conway died following a skiing accident at Berkshire East Mountain Resort on March 9. Charlemont Police and the Massachusetts State Police assisted with the incident.

The woman was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where she was pronounced dead. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The police continue to investigate the incident, no criminal activity is suspected.

