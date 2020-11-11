Massachusetts Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Contact tracing is being conducted for two Pittsfield schools after a student and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member that tested positive for COVID-19 at Reid Middle School was last in the school on November 6 and worked in a contained classroom. The Pittsfield Department of Health is contacting all staff, students, and family members that have potentially been in close contact with the infected staff member.