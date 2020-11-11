Massachusetts Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony

Massachusetts News

by: Nick DeGray

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — The commonwealth honored veterans this year with a special program livestreamed Wednesday at 10 a.m. The ceremony included remarks from Gov. Charlie Baker and tributes from the military, veterans, clergy, and musical performances.

