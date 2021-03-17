Massachusetts unveils COVID-19 vaccine eligibility timeline

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) — All Massachusetts residents aged 16 and older are set to be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in a little over a month.

“On April 19, Patriots Day, the general public will become eligible to be vaccinated,” said Gov. Charlie Baker during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Before that April 19 date, those 60 and older, as well as certain essential workers—including grocery store and food and agricultural workers—will be eligible starting March 22. Individuals 55 and older and those with a certain medical condition can get their shot beginning April 5.

“It could take several weeks for the vaccine to get to Massachusetts so that everybody can get an appointment. And that will, at the end of the day, all depend on the availability of federal supply,” the governor said.

In Berkshire County, the three vaccination clinics run by the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative run once or twice a week.

“Once there is a mass quantity of vaccine, we have the capability of expanding that to as many days as we need to, and as many hours as we need to to make sure that we get everybody that wants a vaccine to get a vaccine,” says Michael Leary, Director of Media Relations for Berkshire Health Systems.

However, Leary stresses that’s dependent on the federal supply of doses coming into the commonwealth. With a timeline in place, he’s asking everyone to stay patient while waiting to get vaccinated.

“Wait for your phase to be included, it’s going to take some time, but our goal, in the end, is to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” he said.

The timeline for Massachusetts comes amid uncertainty about when each phase of vaccine distribution will begin in New York. Meanwhile, Vermont is also expected to announce its eligibility dates later this week.