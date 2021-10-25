Massachusetts Treasurer appoints five members to cannabis board

BOSTON (WWLP) — In Massachusetts, the State Treasurer announced five new members to the Cannabis Advisory Board.

The Board consists of 25 members who study and make recommendations to the Cannabis Control Commission regarding the regulation and taxation of marijuana in Massachusetts. The members are experts in marijuana cultivation, retail, manufacturing, laboratory sciences and toxicology, and providing legal services to cannabis businesses.

“I am pleased to appoint these members to the Massachusetts Cannabis Advisory Board,” said Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “I am confident they will have a meaningful impact on the regulation of the cannabis industry across our state.”

According to a news release sent from the State Treasurer’s office, the following members are new appointees and reappointments to the Cannabis Advisory Board, alongside their area of expertise:

  • Amanda Rositano: Product manufacturing
  • Dr. Alan Balsam: Laboratory sciences and toxicology
  • Dr. Marion McNabb: Retailing
  • Michael Dundas: Cultivation
  • Laury C. Lucien: Providing legal services to marijuana businesses

