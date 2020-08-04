Massachusetts travelers face restrictions; 3 nursing homes get warnings

BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of travelers to Massachusetts have begun filling out forms required to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. On Saturday, the state began requiring visitors to comply with a new order mandating they quarantine for 14 days or face a $500-per-day fine.

Also in Massachusetts, the state Medicaid program has issued termination notices to three private nursing homes for allegedly failing to meet care expectations during the pandemic.

Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester, Town and Country Health Care Center in Lowell, and Wareham Healthcare received the notices Monday.

The notices are the first step in being eliminated from MassHealth, which could close the facilities.

