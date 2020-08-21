Massachusetts to offer rapid mobile testing units to schools

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials will begin offering rapid mobile testing units to schools that request them. Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker continues to encourage schools in communities with low transmission of the coronavirus to open for full or hybrid in-classroom teaching.
The testing units would be deployed if a school meets certain criteria.
On Thursday, Massachusetts reported 12 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 260 newly confirmed cases, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to nearly 8,660 and its confirmed caseload to more than 115,300.
Ten people who work at a Massachusetts courthouse have tested positive for the coronavirus.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Friday’s first post at Saratoga delayed 1 hour
- Police nab 3 for pursuit after reported shoplifting at Home Depot
- Tokyo Games postponement presents quandary for ticket buyers
- Jim Malatras appointed as the 14th SUNY Chancellor
- Study: Kids can be asymptotic with COVID-19 and have larger viral loads