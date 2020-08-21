Massachusetts to offer rapid mobile testing units to schools

A woman positions her mask after a medical worker, left, took a sample from her nose at a coronavirus testing tent outside MGH Healthcare Center, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass. (AP / Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials will begin offering rapid mobile testing units to schools that request them. Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker continues to encourage schools in communities with low transmission of the coronavirus to open for full or hybrid in-classroom teaching.

The testing units would be deployed if a school meets certain criteria.

On Thursday, Massachusetts reported 12 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 260 newly confirmed cases, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to nearly 8,660 and its confirmed caseload to more than 115,300.

Ten people who work at a Massachusetts courthouse have tested positive for the coronavirus.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES