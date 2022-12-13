An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Millions of free COVID-19 tests will soon be available to residents across Massachusetts, state officials announced Tuesday. About 3.5 million rapid at-home tests are in the process of being sent to community organizations, where they will be made available to residents, according to the Baker-Polito Administration.

Communities can also request essential personal protective equipment (PPE), including KN95, surgical, and children’s masks. The Commonwealth is also making these tools available to other settings and organizations including day programs, councils on aging, community-based organizations, health care providers, providers of affordable housing for seniors, Aging Services Access Points (ASAPs), and assisted living residences.

“Over the past several years, we have partnered with communities to make sure residents can access the tools needed to manage COVID-19, like rapid antigen tests,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These tests build on the availability of vaccines, boosters and therapeutics, all of which are widely available across Massachusetts.”

“We have been pleased to work with municipal leaders to expand access to free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and PPE,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Local officials know their communities best and have played an important role in getting these resources into the hands of those who need them”

“By expanding access to tests through the places where people regularly visit, and to municipalities who know their communities best, we will ensure that all Massachusetts residents have access to free tests and PPE to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services, Marylou Sudders. “Everyone can continue taking steps to help manage COVID-19 – including staying up to date on vaccines, staying home when sick, and wearing masks as needed.”

Since December 2021, the state has distributed nearly 30 million rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents. More than 84% of eligible residents in the state are fully vaccinated and over half of adults are boosted, officials said.