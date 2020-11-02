Massachusetts Supreme Court to hear panhandling case

(WWLP) — The ACLU argues that the law restricts constitutionally protected free speech and impacts individuals with limited incomes who seek charity to help make ends meet.

The Fall River Police Department used the law to file more than 150 criminal complaints in 2018 and 2019, including against the two Fall River residents, according to ACLU.

In its filing, the department argues the law is tailored to prohibit people from signaling to a moving vehicle or approaching vehicles stopped at traffic signals.

