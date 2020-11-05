All Race Results

Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory, curfew goes into effect Friday

by: Stephen Underwood

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A reminder for Massachusetts residents, Thursday is the last night you’ll be able to dine in at a restaurant past 9:30 p.m.

The state’s new stay at home advisory takes effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. This means residents will have to be home by 10 p.m. and out of restaurants before then.

We spoke with restaurant owners in Hampshire County Wednesday night, many feeling the same way about the new curfew, disappointed.

“It’s just step-by-step,” said Andrew Brow, owner of HighBrow. “We can only do what we can do. It’s better than being shut down completely and only doing take out again, but just another hurdle we have to get over. 2020 is almost over, thank God.”

This curfew also applies to liquor stores, adult-use marijuana sales, gyms, casinos, and youth and adult sports.

