Massachusetts State Senators hope to deliver a budget before the end of the week

BOSTON (WWLP) — Members of the western Massachusetts delegation say they’re eager to begin debating the budget and they’re hoping to provide their constituents with critical funding that is needed during this pandemic.

Last week, House lawmakers finalized their spending plan, moving the budget one step closer to passing.

Now, as it heads to the Senate, lawmakers will need to figure out how to delegate funding for things like education, small businesses, and healthcare.

“We’re finding a way to make sure that we’re investing where we need to keep our communities safe and to make sure we can have a strong economy through this,” Senator Hinds said.

The Senate’s budget is expected to be roughly 36 million dollars smaller than its counterpart in the House. But, similar to the House’s version, it boosts spending by more than 5% while avoiding substantial spending cuts.

Much of the money for this budget will come the state’s rainy day fund, Senate President Karen Spilka stood by this decision saying, “Let me be clear: it is raining.”