Massachusetts State Police warn to use caution around ice covered water

BOSTON (NEWS10) — With recent warm temperatures, Massachusetts State Police are warning people to be careful when walking onto ice covered waters.

The law enforcement agency took to Facebook on Tuesday to remind people of the dangers of walking on ice covered bodies of water, especially after there was a warm up in temperature recently. Police said they often respond to reports of people falling through thin ice while they take part in outdoor winter activities.

According to police, someone who falls into icy water may experience hypothermia symptoms, which can be fatal. Symptoms include shivering, dizziness, hunger, nausea, accelerated breathing, difficulty speaking, lack of coordination, fatigue, and an increased heart rate.

So whether you enjoy ice fishing, snowmobiling, or another winter activity, take the following ice safety tips from MSP into consideration:

Parents should supervise their children;

Never go onto ice alone;

Always keep your pets on a leash, and do not let them out off-leash near bodies of water that are covered by ice;

Beware of ice covered with snow. Snow can insulate ice and keep it from freezing. It can also hide cracks as well as other weak spots;

Ice formed overflowing water (including springs under the surface) is generally weaker than ice over still water;

Ice seldom freezes or thaws at a uniform rate. It can be a foot thick in one spot or an inch thick in another;

If a companion falls through the ice and you are unable to reach that person from shore, throw something to them (a rope, tree branch, even jumper cables from a car, etc.). If this does not work, go or phone for help. Get medical assistance for the victim immediately;

If you fall in, try not to panic. Turn toward the direction you came from, and place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface, working forward by kicking your feet. Once the ice is solid enough to hold you, and you can pull yourself out, remain lying on the ice (do not stand; lying down spreads your weight across a wider area, lessening your weight on any one spot) and roll away from the hole. Crawl back the way you came, keeping your weight distributed, until you return to solid ice or ground; and

As the season progresses, plan accordingly and use caution, as the conditions of older ice greatly varies and is subject to rapid changes.

