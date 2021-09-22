Massachusetts State Police union sues over vaccine mandate

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Massachusetts State Police union has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker to delay a COVID mandate that all state employees be fully vaccinated by mid-October or risk getting fired.

A 14-page lawsuit by the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM), was filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday, asking a judge to put the vaccination requirement on hold to give the union time to negotiate terms and conditions of their members’ employment.

The union represents about 1,800 members. A hearing for the suit is scheduled for Wednesday.

In August, Gov. Baker announced he would require over 40,000 executive branch employees and contractors under his control, which includes the Massachusetts State Police, to be vaccinated by October 17 or face disciplinary action, including the potential that they could lose their jobs.

Several states across the country have mandated vaccinations for their public workers, however, they are allowing a weekly testing alternative to vaccination.