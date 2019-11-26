Massachusetts State Police swear in new commander

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Massachusetts State Police officially swore in their new commander.

Col. Christopher Mason was sworn in by Gov. Charlie Baker at the Governor’s Ceremonial Office on Thursday.

Col. Mason has worked in a number of positions at the police agency, including deputy superintendent of the department and commander of the department’s Division of Investigative Services.

The new commander is the thirty-seventh person to take on the role and the eleventh to hold the rank of superintendent and colonel.