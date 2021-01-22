Massachusetts seeing downward trend in new COVID cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — After reaching a new high of COVID-19 cases a week ago, Western Massachusetts is starting to see a downward trend alongside the rest of the country.

The U.S. recorded an 11% drop in new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days. Massachusetts saw just under a 30% drop in new cases in the same amount of time.

The amount of high-risk communities in the Commonwealth has also dropped. Seven fewer towns and cities—including South Hadley, Longmeadow, and Easthampton—are no longer in the red, high-risk category.

“We’re at the point in this pandemic where people should feel hopeful,” said Judith Pare, a member of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. “It’s like being at the brink of sunrise. We can see it, we can be hopeful for it, but if we don’t stay diligent it’s going to be elusive.”

Hope is something Jordan Benoit and his family are feeling after the state’s curfew was lifted, allowing their family business The Dugout Café in Chicopee to stay open later at night.

“We took a huge revenue hit,” Benoit told NEWS10’s sister station. “My whole family is getting tested a few times a week. I’ve been having nothing but negative tests since this started. I do see things getting better and hope things keep trending upwards.”

While residents like seeing new cases go down, they’re hoping the administration of vaccine doses goes up. The state’s weekly report shows a 24% decrease in doses administered compared to the last seven-day period.

As of January 19, there were close to 60,000 vaccine doses shipped to western Massachusetts.