Massachusetts rolls out statewide COVID-19 text message alert system

BOSTON, Mass (NEWS10) — Massachusetts announced a government-backed text messaging system to deliver important notifications about the developing COVID-19 response.
Throughout this outbreak, we have consistently reminded our residents to get their information from trusted sources. … With the addition of this new communication tool, we’re making it easier for everyone to stay informed about state actions and important announcements related to COVID-19.Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker
Officials hope the statewide notification will keep people safe and business running when critical events happen.
Called “AlertsMA,” the new messaging tool lets residents subscribe to real-time updates by texting “COVIDMA” to 888-777. After sign-up, users’ phones and other devices will receive messages and alerts from state and public health officials with links to information.
The notification system shares news and connects residents to whatever public information they’re looking for on Mass.gov or 2-1-1, the state’s information line.
The state offers the service on its Mass.gov website, through digital displays and billboards at the MBTA, via MassDOT, and through social media channels.
LATEST STORIES:
- Greene County Officials give update on coronavirus
- Lake George Music Festival a beacon for young musicians and village economy
- Rensselaer County Officials give update on coronavirus
- Washington woman, 90, making full recovery from coronavirus
- Shelters struggling to provide for Capital Region homeless in midst of COVID-19 pandemic