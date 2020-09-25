Massachusetts residents concerned over exit renumbering

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Massachusetts residents are reacting to the statewide exit renumbering project beginning construction this October.

Based off of the Federal Highway Administration requirements, this project will be converting all existing exit numbers on freeways to a mile-post based numbering system. Massachusetts is one of the only states that doesn’t currently have exits marked this way.

One Massachusetts resident who travels for work said she’s worried that renumbering the exits will cause traffic issues.

“To me, that is just going to be more confusing,” said Julie Harris of Webster. “I would think that people locally are used to certain numbers. They use it as a landmark so if that is being changed then I think that’s just going to be confusing for people.”

MassDOT will be holding virtual public meetings to explain the construction schedule and will be providing updates on the project’s website.

MassDOT estimates the project will be completed by summer 2021.

LATEST STORIES