Massachusetts residents 60+, food service workers now eligible for vaccine

(WWLP) — The transition to a “new normal” in Massachusetts has been possible largely because of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, the following groups are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

Ages 60 and older

Restaurant or café workers such as cooks, servers, maintenance staff, managers, and cashiers

Food, meatpacking, beverage agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers

Grocery and convenience store workers

Food pantry workers or volunteers

Medical supply chain workers

Vaccine development workers

Transit/transportation workers

Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers

Sanitation workers

Public health workers

Court system workers such as judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and clerks. Not including court officers who are listed under first responders

Funeral directors and funeral workers

The new list of eligible candidates vastly increases the demand for doses in the state.

Last week, Massachusetts received 20,000 more doses than the week before for a total of about 316,000. In addition, the federal government sends a weekly allotment of doses straight to CVS Health sites. Last week, pharmacies got about 106,000 first and second doses as part of that program.