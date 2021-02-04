Massachusetts receives federal approval for 2.6K vulnerable children to receive additional food benefits

BOSTON (NEWS10) – Massachusetts has received approval from the federal government to connect about 2,600 vulnerable children with disabilities to additional nutritional supports.

Beginning this month, certain children with disabilities who qualify for Medicaid because they receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) can be directly certified for free and reduced-price meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Children made eligible for free or reduced-price school meals under this new approval who also qualify for P-EBT because they are either learning in a fully remote or hybrid model will receive their first round of P-EBT benefits on February 25.

These children will then also automatically meet one of the eligibility criteria to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT). P-EBT provides additional emergency food benefits to cover the cost of missed school meals for over 500,000 students in remote or hybrid learning environments. Additionally, it supports local grocery and corner stores and farmers.

“This benefit is important during a time of increased food insecurity for families in the state due to the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “We will continue to maximize every opportunity to address nutritional needs of children and families, and use all federal food assistance programs and flexibilities during the public health emergency.”

Under standard rules, Medicaid programs are allowed to provide “Direct Certification” for children to qualify for free or reduced-price meals without the need for a household application based on their income-based Medicaid eligibility. However, due to different program rules, children who qualify for Medicaid because they receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and live with a relative caregiver, such as a grandparent, were not eligible to be directly certified for free or reduced-price meals. The Commonwealth has been pursuing federal approval to allow these thousands of vulnerable children to immediately be eligible for this important nutritional benefit for several years.

MassHealth and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) are setting up system changes so that, when schools begin to operate school lunches again in the future, these children are directly certified through the eligibility systems.