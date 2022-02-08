Massachusetts ranked #1 for flu vaccinations in 2020-21 season

MASSACHUSETTS (NEWS10) – A new study from ValuePenguin released Tuesday analyzed flu vaccination rates across the nation to gain a better understanding of how reception has changed since COVID-19. Massachusetts ranked #1 for flu vaccination rates, coming in at 66.5% during the 2020-21 flu season, which is just over the national average.

As mask-wearing, social distancing, and virtual schooling became normalized in the 2020-21 flu season, the virus virtually disappeared in the United States. In that season, 52.1% of all eligible Americans received a flu vaccine, which is nearly identical to the rate of the previous season.

“Many adults are still hesitant about the flu vaccine because they believe it doesn’t work all that well,” Robin Townsend, ValuePenguin technical writer said. “Other reasons adults say they skip the shot is because they never get the flu, believe it’s not serious, or worry the vaccine will cause side effects or even give them the virus.”

When it comes to the states with the highest vaccination rates, New England tops the 2020-21 list. Massachusetts is joined at the top by Rhode Island (66.4%), Connecticut (62.3%), New Hampshire (60.7%), and Vermont (59.9%). Maine is the only New England state that didn’t land in the top five, but didn’t fall too far behind at 16th (56.4%).

On the flip side, Southern states have the lowest flu vaccination rates in the U.S. Florida (41.7%) and Mississippi (42.1%) are at the bottom, and Georgia (43.1%) isn’t far behind.

ValuePenguin analysts used Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seasonal influenza vaccination rate data to create their report. For more information, or to view the study as a whole, visit valuepenguin.com.