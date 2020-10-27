Massachusetts provides guidance on holiday gatherings

BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon.

Baker displayed updated COVID-19 infection rates by age group comparing October to April. In April, more than 50% of cases were from people 50-years-old and older but October’s numbers show now that more than 50% of cases are from people 39-years-old and younger.

Baker stressed in the news conference to not hold indoor gatherings, especially with Halloween this weekend. Close contact activities are where the state has seen the virus spread the most in the last few weeks.

With the stress on close contact activities, holiday gatherings will be a big one in the coming weeks. Secretary of HHS Marylou Sudders encourages everyone to keep gathering sizes small if you do hold gatherings. Sudders also suggested wearing a mask inside with your family when not eating or drinking, open windows, don’t share utensils and minimize time together.

If you do attend a family gathering, Sudders encourages you to go get tested before and/or after for the safety of yourself and your family.

“The holidays have to look and feel a lot different this year”



There was a large increase in high-risk communities reported last week, including seven in western Massachusetts.

State public health officials reported 1,216 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 148,336.

