Massachusetts prepares for Phase 2 of vaccine distribution

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Amidst the slow roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations across the country, the next phase for the vaccinations is coming to Massachusetts.

This time it’s Phase 2, and it will prioritize those 75 years and older. Among those also in Phase 2 are teachers, transit, grocery and sanitation workers. As well as residents and staff of low-income and affordable senior housing.

The second phase will also include people age 65 and up and those with one or more chronic medical condition, who are at increased risk for severe illness.

Glen Stefancik from Holyoke told NEWS10 ABC’s sister station in Springfield that it’s important for him to get the vaccination, especially for when he wants to travel again.

“I would say just a peace of mind. Because I think down the road, what if they make it mandatory for people of they want to travel and all of that? So to eliminate all of that I would say yes,” Stefancik said.

Phase 2 is expected to last until April. Then, Phase 3 will open vaccinations to the general public.

According to the state’s website, COVID-19 vaccination appointments are limited and appointments will be added on a rolling basis.

To find out if you are elidable and where to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Massachusetts COVID website.