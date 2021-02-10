Massachusetts police searching for missing Owego woman

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sharon Centerwall (Credit: Westfield Police Department)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police are looking for Sharon Centerwall who lives in New York but was recently in Westfield. The Westfield Police Department said she had recently been in contact with officers and her vehicle is still parked in the city.

Sharon Centerwall Credit: Westfield Police Department

Centerwall was last seen in Massachusetts on Monday, February 8 around 6:18 p.m. by police officers.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report