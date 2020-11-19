Massachusetts police to enforce COVID-19 guidelines this Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — With just one week until Thanksgiving, Massachusetts officials are sending out their last reminders about gathering size limits.

Under state standards, there should be no more than 10 people in a house, 25 outdoors, and those gatherings should end by 9:30 p.m. If you don’t comply, local police and health departments do have the authority to enforce the guidelines; something that is in the back of residents’ minds.

“Oh absolutely,” said Sydney Pasini of Springfield. “I think the numbers that [he’s] putting in place should really be followed for everyone involved, no matter if you are going to see family or just friends.”

While some people follow the state’s guidelines, others choose not to; so much so that the governor’s office and public health departments teamed up to create a non-compliance hotline.

Your complaints will be investigated by your health department.

Police won’t be actively seeking out large gatherings, but they will respond to complaints if necessary. If you are found in violation, you could face a $500 fine.