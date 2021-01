HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) — The Hampden Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Monday.

According to the Hampden Police Department, Jaylynn Rodriguez is described to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you’ve seen her or have information regarding her location you are asked to contact Detective Trombly at the Hampden Police Department at (413) 566-8011.