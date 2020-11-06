Massachusetts police arrest 3 after pursuit in stolen car while trafficking cocaine

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) — Three men from New York are facing several criminal charges after allegedly leading Massachusetts State Police troopers on a car chase during a traffic stop in Charlton Wednesday.

The Massachusetts State Police said troopers were patrolling the Mass Pike around 3 p.m. Wednesday and ran the plates on a grey Mercedes. The inquiry on the New Jersey license plates revealed that the car was reported stolen on Monday in New York. Police pulled the Mercedes over on the eastbound side of the road, but the vehicle quickly reentered traffic and sped off.

Police say they pursued the vehicle, but stopped due to unsafe conditions and lost sight of the car. Other state police cars then began searching the area to try to find it.

The Mercedes was later found parked in a Worcester shopping center. Building security provided video footage of the Mercedes parking and three men getting out of the vehicle. They were found in the parking lot and were arrested

Troopers then searched the car, where they say they found a bag containing a loaded Glock 42 pistol. None are licensed to carry firearms. Troopers also said they seized over four pounds of pressed white powdery substance stamped with a “crown” and suspected to be cocaine.

All three men were brought to the State Police barracks in Charlton where they were booked and later arraigned in Worcester District Court.

Manuel Pimentel, 18, of New York City:

Receive Stolen Property over $1200

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Trafficking in Cocaine

Receive Stolen Motor Vehicle

Edison Baez, 20, of Port Jefferson:

Receive Stolen Property over $1200

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Trafficking in Cocaine

Receive Stolen Motor Vehicle

Brian Hernandez, 21, of New York City

Receive Stolen Property over $1200

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Trafficking in Cocaine

Receive Stolen Motor Vehicle

LATEST STORIES