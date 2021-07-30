Massachusetts officials recommend masks for elementary students indoors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has just released recommendations on masking in schools in the fall.

They are recommending that all students in kindergarten through 6th grade wear masks when inside. They are also recommending that unvaccinated students in all grades, as well as unvaccinated visitors, wear masks inside. However, vaccinated students can remain unmasked according to the latest guidance.

DESE and the Department of Public Health (DPH) say students and staff should continue hand hygiene practices, and stay home when sick. Both departments will continue to work with medical advisors and will update the mask guidance if needed. DPH released a statement on Friday that said, in part: