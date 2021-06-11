Massachusetts nearing vaccination goals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Public health officials made an exciting announcement on vaccination progress in Massachusetts as doses continue across the Commonwealth. Thanks to that progress, local cities and towns are seeing sustained success in containing the virus.

Public health officials say we are closing-in on Gov. Charlie Baker’s goal of 4.1 million fully-vaccinated people in Massachusetts. The state passed 3.9 million fully vaccinated residents on Thursday. The daily pace has significantly slowed down, however, with just 31,000 shots administered on Thursday.

Still, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders says she expects we will hit 4.1 million vaccinated people by the end of next week.