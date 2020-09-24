Massachusetts man accused of workplace shooting extradited to Connecticut, charged

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP/AP) — A truck driver accused of shooting his boss and wounding another person outside a Connecticut industrial building was charged Wednesday with assault and other crimes. He was extradited from Massachusetts, where police arrested him at gunpoint on a highway.

Photo: The Associated Press

Alan Rosario, 33, appeared by video from a jail at a hearing in Springfield, Massachusetts, and waived his right to fight extradition to Connecticut. Detectives brought him to the police department in South Windsor, Connecticut, the town where the shooting occurred, on Tuesday morning.

Rosario, of Springfield, is detained on $250,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges including second-degree assault with a firearm, third-degree assault, threatening, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm. It was not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Police said that Rosario shot another employee of a trucking business during an argument in a parking lot and that a third man was wounded by shrapnel. Both victims were treated at a hospital and discharged. Their names have not been released.

Another worker at the company, Shakah Oakes, a mechanic at K2 Logistics, told reporters that he didn’t see the shooting, but that his manager told him what happened.

Oakes said Rosario was upset Tuesday about a truck he was assigned to drive by the manager, who was shot while sitting in a truck.

”I know the two had tension. They did fight a lot but I didn’t think it would go to this point,” he told the media. “What really all happened is because he didn’t want to take the truck that he wanted him to take and he said, ‘No, you’re taking this truck,’ he didn’t like it and got mad.”

Police said Rosario fled after the shooting and was taken into custody at gunpoint on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, not far from the Connecticut line.

South Windsor police relayed a description of Rosario’s vehicle to other police departments, and Enfield officers spotted the vehicle headed into Massachusetts, authorities said.