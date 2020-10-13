Massachusetts lawmakers to resume formal sessions this week

by: Jodi Reed

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are expected to resume their formal sessions this week.

On Beacon Hill, they’re still waiting to see a final version of a police reform bill, a climate bill, and even a state budget. Lawmakers returning this week are expected to begin debating some of these items.

Since breaking for recess back in August, lawmakers haven’t held a single formal session, despite knowing the workload ahead of them. Conference committees did meet several times over the break, but any progress they made was behind closed doors.

As formal sessions begin to pick back up, lawmakers are hoping begin their debates on the bills that are still in circulation.

Now, all they need is the conference committees to produce a final version so it can hit the House and Senate floor before they break for the holidays.

One decision in particular that many Massachusetts residents are hoping to see is lawmakers reaching an agreement on extending the eviction moratorium, which is set to expire on Saturday.

