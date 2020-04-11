Massachusetts launches Spanish language unemployment application

BOSTON, Ma. (NEWS10) — Massachusetts released a new digital Spanish language unemployment benefits portal for on Saturday. The mobile-friendly and secure application from the Department of Unemployment Assistance is available online at Mass.gov/desempleo.

In the coming days, non-English applications will be released in Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Chinese, Vietnamese, and other languages, according to the office of the governor.

This is just the latest effort on the part of Massachusetts to make it easier for non-native English speakers to take advantage of the benefits and assistance programs they qualify for.

Other language-based efforts include:

COVID-19 text messaging system in Spanish

Mass.gov available in 13 languages

Non-emergency COVID-19 helpline in 150+ languages

Unemployment contact form in multiple languages

Step-by-step guide to filing in multiple languages.

Daily bilingual town halls

Supporting workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is the unemployment office’s top priority, regardless of what language they speak. Unemployment is also experiencing general updates and changes, like:

Rapid website updates

Over 600 added remote employees

Proposal from Gov. Charlie Baker to waive the one-week waiting period to collect unemployment

