Live Now
Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Massachusetts launches Spanish language unemployment application

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
unemployment

Unemployment. (Cari Dobbins / Pixabay)

BOSTON, Ma. (NEWS10) — Massachusetts released a new digital Spanish language unemployment benefits portal for on Saturday. The mobile-friendly and secure application from the Department of Unemployment Assistance is available online at Mass.gov/desempleo.

In the coming days, non-English applications will be released in Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Chinese, Vietnamese, and other languages, according to the office of the governor.

This is just the latest effort on the part of Massachusetts to make it easier for non-native English speakers to take advantage of the benefits and assistance programs they qualify for.

Other language-based efforts include:

  • COVID-19 text messaging system in Spanish
  • Mass.gov available in 13 languages
  • Non-emergency COVID-19 helpline in 150+ languages
  • Unemployment contact form in multiple languages
  • Step-by-step guide to filing in multiple languages.
  • Daily bilingual town halls

Supporting workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is the unemployment office’s top priority, regardless of what language they speak. Unemployment is also experiencing general updates and changes, like:

  • Rapid website updates
  • Over 600 added remote employees
  • Proposal from Gov. Charlie Baker to waive the one-week waiting period to collect unemployment

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak