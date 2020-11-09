Massachusetts hospitals see rising COVID numbers, patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The state department of public health reported just over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Though it’s a slight decline from the prior two days, it’s still the fifth-straight day of at least 1,600 cases.

At Baystate Medical Center, they have 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Across the Baystate Health Network are 35 patients, the most they’ve had hospitalized for the virus in months.

Of the other five cases, two are at Wing hospital, two are at Noble, and one is at Franklin Medical Center.

Of the more than 1,600 news cases, 199 are in western Massachusetts. Twenty more people died from the virus Sunday, including two in western Massachusetts. The state total for COVID-19 related deaths is 10,149.

Overall, hospitalizations continue to increase with 568 people receiving treatment Monday morning. Of those numbers, 144 are in the ICU.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES