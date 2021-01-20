Massachusetts home sales have increased despite the pandemic

(WWLP) — Despite the pandemic, home sales in Massachusetts continue to increase substantially.

That’s according to the latest Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley sales report for December 2020. Single-family sales here in the Pioneer Valley have gone up by almost 30% since 2019. And the median price for homes has gone up 10%.

Real Estate Agent Carrie Blair of Keller Williams said the pandemic has had a significant impact on the value of homes making the market more competitive.

“The time is of the essence when it comes to showing and looking at property. Be on top of the market while using a realtor that you trust. And make sure that you have the savings and pre-approval in hand ready to go.”, said Blair.

The report also shows that the amount of homes for sale is low in the Pioneer Valley, as well as days on the market which is also causing the increase in value to homes.