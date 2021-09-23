Massachusetts has over 30,000 breakthrough COVID cases

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — More than 30,000 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents have now tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to the latest data on breakthrough cases, 217 vaccinated people have died. The breakthrough cases still represent just a small percentage, about 0.71%, of the nearly 4.8 million people who have been vaccinated. 

The deaths an even smaller percentage, just 0.005%. 

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES