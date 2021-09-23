Massachusetts has over 30,000 breakthrough COVID cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — More than 30,000 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents have now tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the latest data on breakthrough cases, 217 vaccinated people have died. The breakthrough cases still represent just a small percentage, about 0.71%, of the nearly 4.8 million people who have been vaccinated.
The deaths an even smaller percentage, just 0.005%.
