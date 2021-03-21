Massachusetts groups ask governor to delay next phase of reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Twenty-nine organizations are asking Gov. Charlie Baker to delay the reopening steps taking effect Monday by at least a month.

Massachusetts moves into the next phase of reopening starting Monday, with large sports venues allowed to open with 12% capacity. Gathering limits for event venues and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors, the administration said.

“We constantly go back and look at what we’ve done and think about it as we look forward,” Baker told WBZ. “The idea that this process isn’t an iterative one, is just wrong. We’re constantly talking to people about this.”

Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Health Association, drafted the letter to Baker from the groups.

“We’re concerned that there’s the possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic just as we’re about to see that light that we all need at the end of the tunnel,” said Pavlos.

The CDC this week urged states to reconsider rolling back restrictions, the news station reported.