Massachusetts groups ask governor to delay next phase of reopening

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Massachusetts coronavirus

Massachusetts coronavirus. (Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash/Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Twenty-nine organizations are asking Gov. Charlie Baker to delay the reopening steps taking effect Monday by at least a month.

Massachusetts moves into the next phase of reopening starting Monday, with large sports venues allowed to open with 12% capacity. Gathering limits for event venues and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors, the administration said.

“We constantly go back and look at what we’ve done and think about it as we look forward,” Baker told WBZ. “The idea that this process isn’t an iterative one, is just wrong. We’re constantly talking to people about this.”

Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Health Association, drafted the letter to Baker from the groups.

“We’re concerned that there’s the possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic just as we’re about to see that light that we all need at the end of the tunnel,” said Pavlos.

The CDC this week urged states to reconsider rolling back restrictions, the news station reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire