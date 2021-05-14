Massachusetts gas prices still below national average

MASSACHUSETTS (WWLP) — Gas prices continue to soar due to the national gas shortage. In western Massachusetts, prices are reaching close to $3 a gallon. We are still below the national average, which is about $3.03 a gallon.

Prices at the pump have jumped 8 cents in the last week after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown cut off a critical supply line. A lot of gas stations across the country are completely out of gas, luckily that isn’t the case for us, but it’s still leaving drivers frustrated.

“It is a bit of an increase now,” said Eric Mahaney of Agawam. “I’m feeling it, but not as bad as it was then I’m hoping it doesn’t go that high I really am.”

Connecticut resident Matt Comtois said, “It makes you definitely consider cutting a trip here and there when you can do something closer to home.”

Colonial said the company has restarted operations but said it would be several days before things go back to normal.