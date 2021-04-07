Massachusetts expanding vaccine preregistration locations

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Massachusetts coronavirus. (Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash/Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents hoping to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the state website will have additional locations to choose from beyond the state’s seven existing mass vaccination sites.

Starting this week, the state is adding two additional locations—the Amherst-Northampton Collaborative and the Marshfield Regional Collaborative—and will add more local health collaboratives to the site in coming weeks, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

So far, more than 1.5 million people have preregistered for vaccine doses.

“As more people become eligible we hope to see a continued increase in the supply we receive from the federal government because we have of tons of capacity we can put to work,” Baker said, adding that the state has the ability to administer two or three times as many shots as it is currently administering.

By next week, people signing up for a shot through the state website will also have the opportunity to choose a location before proceeding to choose from available appointments, Baker said.

On April 19, anyone in Massachusetts who has not received a vaccine dose will be allowed to preregister. More than 1.5 million Massachusetts residents have already been fully vaccinated, most of them among the state’s most vulnerable.

Baker, who received his first dose on Tuesday, said he’s doing fine. “I’m happy to report that I feel good,” the Republican said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire