Massachusetts elementary schools returning in-person

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Starting Monday, elementary students are returning to the classroom for full in-person learning.

That includes Springfield Public Schools, the second-largest school district in the state. It will be the first time children have been in the classroom since the pandemic started.

“My daughter got to pick out a brand new backpack. It’s white. It has padded straps, it’s got a unicorn on it and we are packing it tonight. We have a nice detailed list from the school,” said Robert Rizzuto from Springfield. His daughter will finally get to have kindergarten in the classroom for the first time.

While Springfield is one of the dozens of districts allowed to have a slowed rollout, Education Commissioner Jeffery Riley said 90% of the state’s district will be fully in person for elementary schools by Monday.

For Rizzuto, he’s excited his daughter finally gets to meet her classmates. “We’ve done the best we can to entertain her and really keep her educated at the same time. But she’s most excited to go back and see her friends that she’s really only gotten to know over the computer,” he said.