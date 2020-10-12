Massachusetts DPH offers tips for a safe Halloween

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The state’s Department of Public Health is urging Massachusetts residents to follow Halloween safety advice to limit the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Here are some tips that they recommend:
- Try setting up events virtually or outdoors with social distancing
- Avoid any indoor parties outside of your household
- Opt for one-way trick or treating with treats placed outside as a “grab-and-go” while maintaining social distancing
One local parent and her daughter said that they plan to have a small outdoor get-together to celebrate Halloween.
“We are going to invite a few people,” said Aalyyah Figueroa of Chicopee. “We are going to play outside because we have a really big back yard.”
Aalyyah’s mom, Holly Grandbois, added they’ll have, “food and snacks and some games.”
The DPH also says that a costume mask is not a substitute for a face mask or face covering.
