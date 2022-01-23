Massachusetts Department of Fire Services: Fire escape planning for older adults

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Your risk of dying in a home fire is greater as you get older. According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, who offered advice on the topic Sunday morning, adults 65 and over are twice as likely to die in fires.

The Department says knowing what to do in the event of an emergency could make a big difference:

Know two ways out of every room, and practice using both ways.

Remove items that may block your way out of a room or your home.

Discuss your fire escape plan with family and neighbors.

Keep eyeglasses, keys, hearing aids and a phone within reach of your bed.

Practice your home fire escape plan twice a year.

For more information and free resources, visit the U.S. Fire Administration’s website.