Massachusetts cranberry farmers upbeat about harvest despite challenges

Massachusetts News

by: Philip Marcelo,

Posted:
Cranberry farming

Miguel Sandel of Middleborough, Massachusetts rakes cranberries into a loading tube during an afternoon harvest at the Hannula cranberry bogs in Carver, Massachusetts on October 4, 2011. (AP / Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Cranberry growers in Massachusetts are optimistic about the upcoming fall 2020 harvest despite an up-and-down growing season, and agriculture officials agree with their modestly rosy forecast.

Brian Wick, executive director for the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association, said Thursday that local farmers anticipate producing more than two million barrels of fruit this year, or roughly 1% more than last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected a record 2.4 million barrels of cranberries will be produced in Massachusetts this year. But Wick says Massachusetts growers dealt with a cold spring, followed by a summer with extended periods of unseasonably dry and hot weather.

