Massachusetts COVID weekend report: 25 new deaths, 12,983 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – Combining data from Friday through Sunday, state public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 12,983 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 3,941
  • 5-9 years: 5,497
  • 10-14 years: 5,366
  • 15-19 years: 4,879
  • 20-29 years: 11,466
  • 30-39 years: 10,759
  • 40-49 years: 8,172
  • 50-59 years: 7,576
  • 60-69 years: 5,029
  • 70-79 years: 2,088
  • 80+ years: 1,058

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 110,502 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,873,615 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 21,597 new individuals have tested positive with 3,201,369 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.49%

Hospitalizations

There are 1,636 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 378 patients that are in intensive care units and 242 patients intubated. There are 509 patients of the 1,636 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 12,983
  • Total Cases: 993,038
  • New Deaths: 25
  • Total Deaths: 19,629

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 808
  • Total Cases: 76,272
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 446

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 173
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,707
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,095
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 81,722
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,744

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 229
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 15,170
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 342

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 92
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,201
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Higher education

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

