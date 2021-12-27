Massachusetts COVID weekend report: 25 new deaths, 12,983 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – Combining data from Friday through Sunday, state public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 12,983 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 3,941

5-9 years: 5,497

10-14 years: 5,366

15-19 years: 4,879

20-29 years: 11,466

30-39 years: 10,759

40-49 years: 8,172

50-59 years: 7,576

60-69 years: 5,029

70-79 years: 2,088

80+ years: 1,058

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 110,502 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,873,615 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 21,597 new individuals have tested positive with 3,201,369 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.49%

Hospitalizations

There are 1,636 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 378 patients that are in intensive care units and 242 patients intubated. There are 509 patients of the 1,636 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 12,983

Total Cases: 993,038

New Deaths: 25

Total Deaths: 19,629

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 808

Total Cases: 76,272

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 446

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 173

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,707

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 1,095

Total Confirmed Cases: 81,722

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,744

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 229

Total Confirmed Cases: 15,170

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 342

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 92

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,201

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Higher education

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.