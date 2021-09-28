Massachusetts COVID Weekend Report: 14 new deaths, 4,095 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 4,095 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts over the weekend.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 1,224
  • 5-9 years: 1,753
  • 10-14 years: 1,632
  • 15-19 years: 1,932
  • 20-29 years: 4,999
  • 30-39 years: 3,616
  • 40-49 years: 2,560
  • 50-59 years: 2,347
  • 60-69 years: 1,665
  • 70-79 years: 963
  • 80+ years: 521

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 244,030 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,409,270 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 22,321 new individuals have tested positive with 1,974,261 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.87%

Hospitalizations

There are 606 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 158 patients that are in intensive care units and 105 patients intubated. There are 194 patients of the 606 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 4,095
  • Total Cases: 753,535
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 18,168

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 258
  • Total Cases: 53,647
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 387

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 56
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,051
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 488
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 62,228
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,611

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 72
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,115
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 314

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 45
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,205
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 118

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher education

There are 2,231 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,528 confirmed COVID cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 583,922 new tests reported with a total of 9,651,458.

