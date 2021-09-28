Massachusetts COVID Weekend Report: 14 new deaths, 4,095 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 4,095 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts over the weekend.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 1,224
- 5-9 years: 1,753
- 10-14 years: 1,632
- 15-19 years: 1,932
- 20-29 years: 4,999
- 30-39 years: 3,616
- 40-49 years: 2,560
- 50-59 years: 2,347
- 60-69 years: 1,665
- 70-79 years: 963
- 80+ years: 521
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 244,030 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,409,270 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 22,321 new individuals have tested positive with 1,974,261 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 606 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 158 patients that are in intensive care units and 105 patients intubated. There are 194 patients of the 606 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 4,095
- Total Cases: 753,535
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 18,168
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 258
- Total Cases: 53,647
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 387
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 56
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,051
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 488
- Total Confirmed Cases: 62,228
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,611
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 72
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,115
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 314
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 45
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,205
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 118
Higher education
There are 2,231 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,528 confirmed COVID cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 583,922 new tests reported with a total of 9,651,458.
