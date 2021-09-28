Massachusetts COVID Weekend Report: 14 new deaths, 4,095 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 4,095 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts over the weekend.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,224

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,632

15-19 years: 1,932

20-29 years: 4,999

30-39 years: 3,616

40-49 years: 2,560

50-59 years: 2,347

60-69 years: 1,665

70-79 years: 963

80+ years: 521

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 244,030 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,409,270 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 22,321 new individuals have tested positive with 1,974,261 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.87%

Hospitalizations

There are 606 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 158 patients that are in intensive care units and 105 patients intubated. There are 194 patients of the 606 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 4,095

Total Cases: 753,535

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 18,168

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 258

Total Cases: 53,647

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 387

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 56

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,051

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 488

Total Confirmed Cases: 62,228

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,611

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 72

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,115

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 314

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,205

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 118

Higher education

There are 2,231 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,528 confirmed COVID cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 583,922 new tests reported with a total of 9,651,458.